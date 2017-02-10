Florida doctor agrees to pay $18 million after wrongly diagnosing patients with cancer

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – A Florida doctor has agreed to pay up to $18 million after he allegedly diagnosed patients with diseases they didn’t have.

Prosecutors told the Palm Beach Post that Dr. Gary Marder diagnosed healthy patients with cancer, and put them through biopsies and radiation treatments that weren’t necessary.

In exchange, officials say that Marder received federal money from Medicare for the treatments.

Authorities say they caught on to the scheme after another dermatologist reported an ‘alarming trend’ of healthy patients coming to him after seeing Marder and being diagnosed with cancer.