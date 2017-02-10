Former Oklahoma jailer pleads guilty in inmate’s death

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former McClain County jail administrator has pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of an inmate who died while in custody.

Online court records show Wayne Barnes pleaded guilty Thursday as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors will recommend a sentence of to up to 51 months in prison.

Barnes faced up to life in prison if convicted. A sentencing date wasn’t set.

Barnes admitted that he violated the rights of an inmate identified only as K.W., who suffered from diabetes and died after Barnes failed to obtain medical care for him.

Court documents say the inmate arrived at the jail June 16, 2013, and received no medical care until three days later when he was found unresponsive in his cell. The inmate died June 21.