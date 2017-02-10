‘I’m here to win,’ 8th grade Oklahoma girl makes history after winning wrestling tournament

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – An middle school girl in Broken Arrow made history after winning a wrestling tournament.

Allison Hynes, an eighth grader, has been wrestling since she was in fourth grade.

She says she would like to see more girls get involved in wrestling, but doesn’t mind taking on the boys.

“I like making them a little bit nervous,” she said. “You know, I’m not here for just the game. I’m here to win.”

The tournament, the Edmond Invitational, started in 1942.

In those 75 years since it began, only boys took home the title.

Hynes, along with fellow wrestler Nevaeh Cuellar, doesn’t mind pushing the stereotype.

“Naturally boys are stronger, boys are faster,” said Hynes. “So you really have to work for it. It makes you feel even better than if you’re just going up against a girl.”

The Edmond Invitational was held in January 2017, where Hynes and Cuellar went to Edmond to compete.

Hynes took home the title, and even won Most Outstanding Wrestler.

“I didn’t know that someone that small could be that strong, because it’s so crazy,” said Cuellar.

What’s their goal now?

To win the next tournament and make sure girls everywhere know they can wrestle and win.