Josh Henson Returns to OSU as Assistant Coach

Former Oklahoma State offensive lineman Josh Henson has been hired as the Cowboys offensive line coach.

Henson was an offensive analyst for OSU last year, then last month left for Arizona State to become the Sun Devils’ offensive line coach.

Henson played at OSU from 1994 to 1997 and was second team All-Big 12 selection his senior season.

The Tuttle native was an assistant at OSU from 2001 to 2004, then was at LSU from 2005 to 2008 before going to Missouri from 2009 to 2015, where he was the Tigers offensive coordinator.

Henson replaces Greg Adkins, who was fired recently after two seasons at OSU.