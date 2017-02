Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Immediately after the Thunder defeated the NBA's reigning champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the focus was on Saturday's impending matchup with the Golden State Warriors and former teammate, Kevin Durant.

In what has been built up to be one of the most anticipated games of the NBA season, the Thunder are looking to keep cool.

Russell Westbrook, Nick Collison, Victory Oladipo, and Billy Donovan speak to the emotional natureĀ of Saturday's looming reunion.