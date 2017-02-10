Subjects wanted in string of Guthrie school burglaries

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Guthrie Police are looking for subjects who burglarized six school buildings and stole multiple items of value.
Surveillance cameras show between two and five subjects taking part in the burglaries between the dates of September 15, 2016, and February 9, 2017.
The subjects wore clothing over their faces, but two of the subjects appear to have been involved in each burglary.
Items taken include;
- Cash
- Various students medications
- Three laptop computers
- One 32″ television
- Stuffed animals
- Electronic items
- Credit cards
The suspects also took other items of value.
Contact Guthrie Police if you have any information at 405-282-3535.