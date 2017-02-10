Subjects wanted in string of Guthrie school burglaries

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Guthrie Police are looking for subjects who burglarized six school buildings and stole multiple items of value.

Surveillance cameras show between two and five subjects taking part in the burglaries between the dates of September 15, 2016, and February 9, 2017.

The subjects wore clothing over their faces, but two of the subjects appear to have been involved in each burglary.

Items taken include;

Cash

Various students medications

Three laptop computers

One 32″ television

Stuffed animals

Electronic items

Credit cards

The suspects also took other items of value.

Contact Guthrie Police if you have any information at 405-282-3535.