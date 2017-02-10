Marcum’s Nursery – Landscaping Designs

Whether you’re designing an outdoor kitchen or whether you just need to have some foundation landscaping done around a new home that you just built or whatever the situation. Landscaping is from A to Z and there’s a million things in between. Each landscape job is completely unique in it’s own way.

One thing that we can do to help you here in the nursery, and many people do it, everybody’s got a phone and everybody’s got a camera, is bring in your pictures. We can have a look them. You’d be surprised how easy it is to design some foundation landscapes for things that will work just for you. We can jot them down here real quick and help you to get started along in your landscape.

Good luck out there doing your landscape designs.

I’m Monty Marcum with Marcum’s Nursery. Our company is proud to be the gardening expert for KFOR.

Marcum’s Nursery Locations:

2121 SW 119th Street

Oklahoma City, Ok. 73170

West of Penn

(405) 691-9100

Goldsby Location

169 North Main

Goldsby, Ok. 73093

Exit 104 off I-35

(405) 288-2368

http://www.marcumsnursery.com



This content sponsored by Marcum’s Nursery.