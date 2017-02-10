Marcum’s Nursery – Making plants work for you

When developing a landscape plan, one of the first things you want to think about is being practical with it. That means going to a spot out in the yard you like to spend most of your time and look around and say, “There’s a window over here and I need to block it.” Or, “There’s traffic coming from the street over here and we need to shield that.” Or, in some cases, even dust collection coming across and into your space and using plants to block that. And to make plants work for you in the best way that you can is always a really good idea and it’s one of the most practical things that you can do whenever you’re spending your money.

You always want to pick out tough plants that are going to do the job for you for the longest time.

Good luck out there in the landscape world.

I’m Monty Marcum with Marcum’s Nursery. Our company is proud to be the gardening expert for KFOR.

