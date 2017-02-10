Marcum’s Nursery – Planting a tree with a good root system.



You can see that we just finished digging a tree out in the field and this is just about as earthy as it gets.

Down here in the hole you can see that the root system is circular all the way around the root which means that we’ve done a good job of growing a fibrous root ball.

Whenever it comes out of the hole and it goes to your home, or wherever, we’ve got a lot of root system already present in the tree. You can see from that, that this tree’s got a very well developed root system and it’s going to have a happy life somewhere down the line and it’s going to be able to grow and do what it’s suppose to with relatively little shock on it.

So plant your trees during the dormant season.

