Marcum’s Nursery – Plants in containers



You know when you go to the garden center you’re going to see plants growing in containers of all sizes, one gallon, two gallon, five gallon, forty-five gallon, or one hundred gallon. What you’re doing is buying a plant in a container and what that means is the root system of the plant is all contained in the container. So, it means you can pretty much plant that plant any time of year.

Make sure though, with the types of summers we’ve had here lately and the drought, go ahead and get those plants planted in the ground early so that root system which is already established will be able to jump out there and start to really grab a hold and start to grow for you.

Just remember, early spring and before the heat is a great time to plant your plants. Good luck in the landscape!

I’m Monty Marcum with Marcum’s Nursery. Our company is proud to be the gardening expert for KFOR.

