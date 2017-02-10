Marcum’s Nursery – Selecting the right tree for the right spot

We’ve talked a little bit about the fifteen year plan in landscaping. Well, mostly that refers to the foundation landscape around your home. But the most important value that you have are your trees.

You want to make sure that you select a tree that number one, does well in our climate. Number two, that’s going to be planted in the right spot, so that’s it’s going to be able to throw shade in the right area, cut down on your energy cost, cut down on noise, all those kinds of things, provide fall color, provide spring blooms. Just all the things that give you benefit in your trees and so forth. So make sure that you get the right type of trees selected, and we’re going to talking a little bit more about the best kinds of trees to use in our climate here.

So good luck out there in the landscaping chores.

I’m Monty Marcum with Marcum’s Nursery. Our company is proud to be the gardening expert for KFOR.

Marcum’s Nursery Locations:

2121 SW 119th Street

Oklahoma City, Ok. 73170

West of Penn

(405) 691-9100

Goldsby Location

169 North Main

Goldsby, Ok. 73093

Exit 104 off I-35

(405) 288-2368

http://www.marcumsnursery.com



This content sponsored by Marcum’s Nursery.