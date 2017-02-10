Marcum’s Nursery – Start with a good plan

We talked about curb appeal, we talked about being practical with your landscape so everything from a low maintenance landscape design all the way up to concept designs.

Like I said before, there’s a A and Z and there’s a million things in between.

So with low maintenance though you can always find a lot of really neat plants that are hearty and tough for here, blended together that’s going to make something that’s low maintenance not look low maintenance. And that’s one of the big things that you need to do whenever you’re thinking about your initial design and everything.

So it can be from A to Z. But remember, the main thing about it is to get a good idea about your space and start with a good plan.

I'm Monty Marcum with Marcum's Nursery.

