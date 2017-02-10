Marcum’s Nursery – The best place to plant your tree

We talked a little bit before about being practical with the landscape that you’re designing out there.

Well here’s just an example. If your neighbor has a tree across the fence that’s grown up big and pretty and everything from where your perspective is in seeing that, well you don’t want to go out there and plant a tree between it and the one that’s already there. You want to move over to the side just a little bit to fill in that open area and that space. And once again it would provide more blockage of the sun or sight lines or a lot of that kind of thing.

So some simple things that really relate to you just going to your space and looking around and trying to figure out where’s the best place to plant these trees is always important. So keep that in mind whenever you’re doing your landscape design.

Good luck out there in the landscape world.

I’m Monty Marcum with Marcum’s Nursery. Our company is proud to be the gardening expert for KFOR.

Marcum’s Nursery Locations:

2121 SW 119th Street

Oklahoma City, Ok. 73170

West of Penn

(405) 691-9100

Goldsby Location

169 North Main

Goldsby, Ok. 73093

Exit 104 off I-35

(405) 288-2368

http://www.marcumsnursery.com



This content sponsored by Marcum’s Nursery.