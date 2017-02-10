Marcum’s Nursery – The best way to plant a tree



We also get asked all the time, “What’s the best way to plant a tree?”

Well, the first thing you need to know is you don’t just dig a hole and stick it in there. You’ve got to be able to get the plant in place for what it’s going to take to get this tree planted and it will save you some work probably.

The best thing to do is to measure the root ball that is there, because you’re going to want it to be about level with the soil you’re planting it in from time one. So that means you don’t want to have to dig an extra deep hole. It really doesn’t do you any good.

If you’re going to be digging, you’re going to want to dig around the outside of the hole at least a foot away from the root ball so it will allow you to work good soil back around the plant. And, it will also allow you to add amendments to the soil.

I’m Monty Marcum with Marcum’s Nursery. Our company is proud to be the gardening expert for KFOR.

