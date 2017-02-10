Marcum’s Nursery – Understanding what kind of soil you have



When planting trees in Oklahoma, one thing you can be sure of is you’re going to encounter a number of different types of soils, but it’s important that you understand what kind of soil that you’re going to be growing a tree in so that you can select a tree that’s going to do well there.

So, if you have doubts about that bring in your soil or get some soil tests done. But just make sure you understand your soils before you start planting trees in Oklahoma.

There’s all types of different amendments that we use for different tree applications.

I’m Monty Marcum with Marcum’s Nursery. Our company is proud to be the gardening expert for KFOR.

Marcum’s Nursery Locations:

2121 SW 119th Street

Oklahoma City, Ok. 73170

West of Penn

(405) 691-9100

Goldsby Location

169 North Main

Goldsby, Ok. 73093

Exit 104 off I-35

(405) 288-2368

www.marcumsnursery.com



This content sponsored by Marcum’s Nursery.