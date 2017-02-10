Marcum’s Nursery – Understanding your landscaping space



Once you understand the amount of space that you’re dealing with out there, that you’re trying to landscape, that’s the first important element about what we’re wanting to do. But landscaping is more than that, it’s from A to Z. They’re all unique.

You may be wanting to landscape the foundation or you might be wanting to go the full outdoor kitchen and the whole outdoor room. So, just hone in on just what you’re really wanting to concentrate on and get a good plan together for that.

One thing that you can do is, you can bring pictures in and everybody’s got a cell phone or a camera. Just take pictures of it. You’d be real surprised at how easy it is to design a foundation landscape from just that.

So, bring them in here and we’ll be able to help you do that. Good luck out there doing your landscape chores.

I’m Monty Marcum with Marcum’s Nursery. Our company is proud to be the gardening expert for KFOR.

Marcum’s Nursery Locations:

2121 SW 119th Street

Oklahoma City, Ok. 73170

West of Penn

(405) 691-9100

Goldsby Location

169 North Main

Goldsby, Ok. 73093

Exit 104 off I-35

(405) 288-2368

www.marcumsnursery.com



This content sponsored by Marcum’s Nursery.