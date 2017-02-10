Marcum’s Nursery – When is the Dormant Season?



At Marcum’s Nursery we get asked all the time, “When is the best time to plant trees?”

For balled and burlapped trees, like you see being dug in the background, it’s during the dormant season. People ask, “Well, when is the dormant season?”

Basically, what that means is that it’s from the time it looses all of its leaves, until the time you see it start to bud and really break out and open up into spring and get ready to start growing again.

If you plant dormant trees during that time frame you get to plant them without that tree knowing that it’s really been transported or moved or that it’s been through any type of shock. So remember that when ever you’re planting your dormant trees out in your landscape and in your home. Good luck growing your trees.

