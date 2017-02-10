Oklahoma authorities identify 2 adults, 2 children in triple murder, suicide

MORRIS, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma have identified the four people who were found dead inside a home earlier this week.

Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers received a call about several people being dead.

Deputies rushed to a building in the 17000 block of Hwy 62 in Morris and discovered the bodies of a man, a woman and two children.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office identified the dead as Andrew Lyle Casey, 30, Jacqueline Casey, 31, Anna Casey, 6, and Lilly Casey 1, the Tulsa World reports.

Authorities told KJRH that there appears to have been a disturbance that led to the triple murder and suicide. Investigators say they believe the man likely murdered the woman and children before killing himself.

However, a motive for the killings has not been released.

At this point, the investigation is still underway.