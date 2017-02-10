Oklahoma authorities investigating death of 5-month-old baby

OWASSO, Okla. – Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-month-old baby in Owasso.

Around 8 a.m., deputies were called to an Owasso home after a baby was found unresponsive, according to KJRH.

The baby was transported to a local hospital where the infant was pronounced deceased.

According to the Tulsa World, the baby’s parents told deputies that although the child was born prematurely, the child’s health had improved.

“Evidently from what we’ve got, the child was fine last night, went through its feedings and sleep, and then was discovered in needing critical care,” Lt. Shane Rhames said.

Officers said they spotted some unknown drug paraphernalia inside the home.

“Right now, we don’t know that there’s anything inside that residence that contributed to the child’s death, but we are going to investigate because of what we saw,” Rhames said.