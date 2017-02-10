× Oklahoma City man who reportedly ingested ‘significant amount of meth’ dies in custody

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a man who was reportedly acting “irrationally” died in custody.

Around 4 p.m. on Feb. 1, police were called to reports of a man acting “irrationally and disrobing” near N.W. 50th St. and May Ave.

When officers arrived on scene, they took the man, later identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Abbitt of Oklahoma City, into custody after a minor struggle.

Officials say that Abbitt started experiencing what appeared to be a medical episode and stopped breathing.

Paramedics who were called to the scene were able to successfully resuscitate Abbitt.

Police say that Abbitt then admitted he had ingested a significant amount of methamphetamine earlier that day.

The man was transported to a local hospital.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, hospital staff located no signs of trauma to the man’s body.

Nine days later, police were notified that Abbitt passed away at the hospital.

Abbitt’s death will now be investigating by the Oklahoma City Police Homicide Unit, following department procedure.

The department is evaluating whether the officers involved, MSgt. Keith Duroy and Officer Sommer Tyrrell, will be placed on administrative leave while the case is investigated.