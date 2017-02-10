Oklahoma man arrested after buying more than $85,000 worth of cattle with bogus check

CHANDLER, Okla. – A man in Lincoln County was arrested after on one count of obtaining merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.

Ethan Charles Lee, 26, purchased 35 pairs of cattle for more than $85,000 in November 2016.

He wrote a personal check as payment to the rancher selling the cattle.

However, it was later discovered the check was issued on a closed account.

Lee was taken into custody earlier this week after surrendering.

He was booked into the Lincoln County jail and subsequently posted bail.

“This case should serve as notice to would-be criminals that we will not tolerate the defrauding of ranchers,” said Special Ranger Bart Perrier. “I look forward to finalizing the investigation and ensuring that justice is served.”

Officials say more charges and arrests are possible as additional information is revealed.