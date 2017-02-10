Oklahoma teacher searching for mystery good Samaritans after car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Laura Brown's seventh grade English students were very concerned when they heard she had been in a car accident.

“We talked about it and they were all just, 'We’re so glad you’re okay.' Some of them, 'We thought you were going to die,” said Brown.

Others who witnessed the accident Tuesday night thought the same thing.

“I think that they just didn’t think that there was any way that I was still alive in there, so I just started yelling so they would know I was,” said Brown.

Brown was heading to a Bible study class and was driving along Memorial Road, between Western and Santa Fe.

Around that point, a vehicle along a side road didn't stop, hitting her vehicle and causing it to flip.

“Once I was upside down, you could see the street through my windshield and then just sparks flying. And I was like, I’m done, I’m done,” said Brown.

As she was hanging upside down, she says a man and his daughter came rushing up.

“He said he was a former paramedic and he was going to help me and I had to calm down and I had to make sure I was breathing,” said Brown.

While he was talking to her, Brown says the man's daughter crawled in through the passenger side, cut her seat belt and got her out of the car.

“It’s amazing the people that kind of show up and are there, and we have a lot of good people here in Oklahoma,” said Brown.

Miraculously, Brown walked away from the crash without a scratch on her.

“I think I was in shock once I saw my car that I had been in there,” she said.

She’s used the experience as a teaching tool for her students, telling them to always wear seat belts.

And she says it’s given her a new perspective on life.

“I have a bigger purpose and each day is a gift and I will never take a single day for granted,” said Brown.

And she wants to find that man and his daughter to tell them thank you for being there during one of the scariest times in her life.

Brown says the driver who slammed into her vehicle was ticketed.

He was uninjured.