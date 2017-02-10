× Paul Smith appointed as district attorney for Seminole, Hughes, Pontotoc counties

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Mary Fallin announced Friday afternoon she is appointing Paul Smith as district attorney for Seminole, Hughes, and Pontotoc counties.

The long-time prosecutor will replace Chris Ross, who retired on January 1, 2017.

Ross’ term expires in January 2019, but Smith will serve as district attorney for the remainder of his term.

“Paul Smith has 30 years of prosecution experience and has served as first assistant district attorney in District 22 the past five years,” said Fallin. “He has dedicated his career to serving the people of Oklahoma as a prosecutor. I know he will continue to serve the people in District 22 well.”

Smith is the co-founder of the one the state’s first rural drug courts, along with winning guilty verdicts in numerous homicide cases.

He served as first assistant district attorney and chief prosecutor in District 22 in July 2011.

Before that, he served 11 years as an assistant district attorney in District 22.

From July 1989 until November 1990, he served as an assistant district attorney for Choctaw, Pushmataha and McCurtain counties.

From October 1986 until June 1989 he also served as an assistant district attorney in Tulsa County.

Smith earned a Bachelor Science degree from Oklahoma State University and his juris doctorate from the University of Tulsa’s college of law.