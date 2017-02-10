Red Flag Warning in effect for most of the state Friday

*** RED FLAG WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT. POWERFUL WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY/DORMANT VEGETATION WILL RESULT IN CRITICAL FIRE DANGER. ***

A strong south wind will develop today, boosting temperatures to the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies.

OKC will not be too far off from today’s record high of 79 degrees.

Powerful southwesterly winds tomorrow will create a critical fire danger.

Temperatures will once again soar to record-territory, well into the 80s and even 90s!

Another cold front will sweep across the state tomorrow night resulting in a strong north wind and cooler temperatures.

Scattered showers are possible Monday, especially Monday night through early Tuesday.

Temperatures will dip to the 40s.

Stay tuned for updates!