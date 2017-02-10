Sargento recalls cheese due to possible listeria contamination

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Sargento Foods Inc. is recalling several types of cheese because of possible bacterial contamination.

The Wisconsin-based cheese maker said in a press release that a supplier, Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC of Middlebury, Ind., notified them that a specialty Longhorn Colby cheese might be contaminated with Listeria monocyctogenes.

No illnesses have been reported, but Sargento says “out of an abundance of caution” the company is recalling 6.84-ounce packages of Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby with sell-by dates of April 12 and May 10, 2017, and 8-ounce packages of Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese with sell-by dates of June 14 and July 12, 2017.

Because the potentially-tainted cheeses were packaged at Sargento’s Plymouth, Wisconsin facility on the same production line as several other products, the company is also recalling the following cheeses:

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese , 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B”

, 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B” Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese , 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B”

, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B” Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17”, “F28JUN17” and “D28JUN17”

, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17”, “F28JUN17” and “D28JUN17” Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17” Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

No other Sargento branded products are affected by this recall.

Check to see if your product is affected by the recall by CLICKING HERE.