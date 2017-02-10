“They ordered him several times to drop the gun,” Man injured in Bethany officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. – A man is in the hospital after police say he pointed a gun at them during a domestic violence investigation Friday.

The ordeal happened on N.W. 36th Terrace near Council Road.

Police say the situation started when a woman went to the police station to report her son for domestic violence.

“She came to our station and advised that she had been assaulted by her son at the home,” said Chief Phil Cole with the Bethany Police Department.

When officers went to the home, a man holding a gun came to the door.

“He had it laying against his chest,” said Cole. “When our officers saw the man was armed, they stepped back and drew their weapons. They ordered him several times to drop the gun.”

Police say the officers didn’t initially shoot because the man didn’t point the gun at them. But then things changed.

“At some point during their verbal challenges, the suspect did point the weapon at officers. One of my officers fired multiple shots, hitting the suspect,” said Cole.

Neighbors were startled by the gunfire and say things like this don’t happen in their quiet neighborhood.

“Mostly elderly people live here and most of them are shock at what happened here today,” said resident Louis Edmonds, who’s lived in his home for more than 50 years.

Police haven’t released the name of the suspect or his condition.

The chief also says the officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

The mother of the suspect is okay.