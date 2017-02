*** RED FLAG WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT. BREEZY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, DRY/DORMANT VEGETATION AND RECORD HEAT WILL RESULT IN CRITICAL FIRE DANGER. ***

Record highs with critical fire danger today!

Turning colder, windy tonight and Sunday behind dry cold front.

Rain seems likely Monday into Tuesday with colder 30s and 40s.

Back to dry weather later next week.