Durant’s return brings boost for businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Evan English thought her business was toast July 4, 2016.

Kevin Durant had just announced he was leaving the Thunder to sign with the rival Golden State Warriors. English thought she’d never sell another t-shirt again.

So she certainly never expected to find shoppers pressing their noses to the glass of Opolis Clothing Saturday morning, forcing her to open an hour early.

“It’s been insane,” she told NewsChannel 4. “This is unprecedented. We’ve had some popular shirts but vindictive shirts sell the best.”

Opolis had to call in its screen printers for extra duty, to keep up with demand for t-shirts calling Kevin Durant a “cupcake” and “unreliable,” ahead of his first game as a visitor at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“I think everyone wants to be heard,” English said. “They felt like they had a hero and they got let down. And when anybody gets let down, they’re upset and they want a little bit of vengeance."

That vengeance was evident at the Blue Seven store, which sold out of its KD-critical apparel early Saturday, even after reordering a couple days earlier. Customers came in throughout the day asking for a shirt that featured Russell Westbrook's short response when asked if he and Durant are on speaking terms.

Westbrook on if he and Durant are on speaking terms and their "exchange" in the third quarter: pic.twitter.com/6qNLIkxgND — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 19, 2017

"I think maybe some of us are still trying to get over the occurrence," said Ashli Mowery, a buyer at Blue Seven. "All day we’ve gotten phone calls. People have been upset because we’re out of them."

Mowery said she has no ill will toward Kevin Durant. After all he's done for the city, she said, she's "not a hater."

"I think it’s just fun for our community to just hop on the same train and support our team," she said.

Fans, Mowery said, can pre-order the shirt for the next time Durant visits OKC, on Mar. 20.

Others though, like English -- a season ticket holder -- are angry.

The shirt sales, though, are at least some form of revenge, particularly after a lackluster holiday season.

"It makes the sting a little less," he said. "Hopefully [the shirts] sting him when [Durant] sees it all over the arena."