Man dies from injuries in Bethany officer-involved shooting

BETHANY, Okla. – The man involved in the Bethany officer-involved shooting Friday, died from his injuries Saturday morning.

Bethany officers responded Friday to the 8300 block of NW 36th Terrace in response to a domestic assault that had been reported at their headquarters.

Once at the residence, officers knocked on the door and found James McMullen with a semiautomatic handgun in his hand.

Officers drew their weapons and gave McMullen several warnings to drop the gun.

McMullen then turned the weapon towards officers, and that’s when one officer fire multiple shots striking McMullen.

He was then taken to the hospital where he later died.

The officer that fired the shots will remain on paid administrative leave until the investigation is completed.

The name of the officer involved will be released next week.