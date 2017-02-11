Nothin’ but net! Norman special needs basketball player scores final point in game

NORMAN, Okla. – It’s a moment that has now gone viral!

Lainy Fredrickson, a special needs student on the Norman High School basketball team, was given the opportunity to score in the final minute of the game.

Her team was playing against their rival, Norman North.

And when the referee called a free throw, that’s when she got a chance to shine.

People in the crowd began shouting, “We want Lainy! We want Lainy!”

Taking her shot, she made it, and the crowd went wild.

“It was really loud and really fun!” said Fredrickson, a senior.

Her teammates, parents, and other students congratulated her on the big win afterwards.