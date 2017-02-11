Oklahoma City restaurant says no to Kevin Durant and Warriors meal rental request

OKLAHOMA CITY – Tonight is the night!

Former Oklahoma City Thunder player Kevin Durant returns to play in Chesapeake Arena with the Golden State Warriors.

What are his plans after the game though?

According to Thunder247Sports, Kevin Durant had requested to eat at a steakhouse for the team’s post game meal.

However, the owner, who cited loyalty, said no.

Steve Levy with ESPN said KD was going to spend $40,000.

Minding my own biz in OKC- I hear that Kevin Durant tried to rent out steakhouse 4 postgame 2morrow night to spend 40K. Denied. #homecooking — Steve Levy (@espnSteveLevy) February 11, 2017

Tip-off starts at 7:30 p.m.