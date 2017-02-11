Oklahoma City restaurant says no to Kevin Durant and Warriors meal rental request

OKLAHOMA CITY – Tonight is the night!

Former Oklahoma City Thunder player Kevin Durant returns to play in Chesapeake Arena with the Golden State Warriors.

What are his plans after the game though?

According to Thunder247Sports, Kevin Durant had requested to eat at a steakhouse for the team’s post game meal.

However, the owner, who cited loyalty, said no.

Steve Levy with ESPN said KD was going to spend $40,000.

Tip-off starts at 7:30 p.m.