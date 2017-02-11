Oklahomans attend ‘Night to Shine’ event for special needs teens

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was an unforgettable Friday night in Oklahoma City!

Night to Shine, a prom experience for people 16 and older with special needs, was held at Putnam City Baptist Church.

Every guest was able to walk on the red carpet with paparazzi on the side.

Guests received the VIP treatment including hair, makeup, shoe shining, corsages, boutonnieres, a karaoke room, and dancing!

Night to Shine is a foundation started by former football player Tim Tebow and was hosted nationwide with over 75,000 people with special needs participating.

In Oklahoma City, Thunder Girls, OU players, former OU player Jason White, NewsChannel 4’s Emily Sutton and Lacey Lett, and several mascots attended the event!