One person shot in SW OKC
Oklahoma City — One man was shot late last night in S.W. Oklahoma City.
Police say the shooting occurred just before 10:00 pm at the Jeanette Apartments near S.W. 34th and Penn.
We were told two men got in an argument when one man shot the other.
He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The victim was able to give police the suspects name which they are not releasing at this time.
Investigators are searching for for the shooter this morning.