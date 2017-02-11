× One person shot in SW OKC

Oklahoma City — One man was shot late last night in S.W. Oklahoma City.

Police say the shooting occurred just before 10:00 pm at the Jeanette Apartments near S.W. 34th and Penn.

We were told two men got in an argument when one man shot the other.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was able to give police the suspects name which they are not releasing at this time.

Investigators are searching for for the shooter this morning.