Thunder Ready for Return of Kevin Durant

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Golden State Warriors Saturday night at 7:30pm at Chesapeake Arena, and for the first time, facing Kevin Durant for the first time as opposing player in OKC.

Durant's return to Oklahoma City, where he played for eight seasons, has been talked about ever since he chose to sign with the Golden State Warriors last July 4.

Thunder guard Russell Westbrook's rift with Durant has been much documented, but Westbrook was fairly candid on Saturday at Thunder shoot-around, saying sometimes things happen like that, and you have to move on.

The Warriors routed OKC in two games in Oakland earlier this year, winning 122-96 on November 3, and 121-100 on January 18.

Durant had two huge games, averaging 39.5 points per game in the two wins, and making 28 of 40 shots from the field, and 12 of 18 from three-point range.