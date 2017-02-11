Woman dies after falling 30 feet from escalator

MANHATTAN – A woman in New York is dead Saturday after falling 30 feet off the side of an escalator at the World Trade Center Oculus.

Emergency crews originally responded to reports of an injured person due to a fall.

29-year-old Jenny Santos was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Santos, who was riding the escalator with her sister, leaned over to catch a hat that belonged one of them.

That’s when she fell sideways over the escalator, and fell 30 feet.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.