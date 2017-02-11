Woman pranks husband with help of officer to tell him she’s pregnant

WYLIE, TX. – Seeing the flashing blue and red lights in our rear-view mirror can be scary.

But for Wayne Blackmore in Texas, he was in for a big surprise when he saw those lights.

Blackmore, along with his wife Michelle, were riding in the car when he thought he was getting pulled over for not having a front license plate on his truck.

“Rules are put in place for a reason,” Chief Henderson of Wylie PD says to Blackmore. “And as a parent, we also have to make sure we’re good role models, correct? And seeing as how you’re in that boat now, don’t you think it’s important that you do the same?”

“What?” asks a surprised Blackmore.

That’s when Henderson handed Blackmore a note of congratulations, and his wife showed him a positive pregnancy test.

According to KDAF, the couple had been trying to get pregnant for while, and then decided on in vitro fertilization.

“You know, there are not a lot of surprises with IVF,” Michelle told Newsfix. “It’s pretty much one step after another.”

Thanks to the officer, who helped on his day off, the prank was a success.

“For us, it’s the best news we could get,” Wayne said. “Finding out we’re pregnant, and not getting a ticket!”