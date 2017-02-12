An OKC fan’s letter to Kevin Durant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's note: NewsChannel 4 asked fans to help write a "Letter to Kevin Durant" as he returned to play in Oklahoma City for the first time. The following is a compilation of their responses, interpreted and expressed by reporter Lorne Fultonberg.

Dear, K.D., a.k.a. Kevin Durant, a.k.a. Kevin Coward Durant,

I’m not mad, just disappointed. Really disappointed.

We hated to see you leave.

You stole our hearts with the way you played and then broke them with the way you left us. The way you left your teammates.

How you did them and how you did our state? That’s unacceptable, bro. K.D., two thumbs down.

We're angry, if you couldn't tell.

It just makes us mad.

We've done and said some nasty things, many we can't say on-air, but don't call us ungrateful.

Thank you for coming to our team and taking us to the NBA Finals. Thank you for everything you’ve done for our city.

We will always remember how you helped after the Moore tornado, your annual toy drives, the basketball courts you donated.

You were loved by so many in the city. We know the things you did while you were here. We get it and we love you for it.

But you certainly could have handled leaving in a more gentlemanly way.

Don’t tell me that you love me and then leave me. That’s what hurts the most.

Really, we get it. We understand why you made your decision. It's just that time hasn't healed all our wounds.

Why did you just like abandon your team without saying thank you or anything?

So tonight, we will boo you. We will heckle you.

We will call you soft and hold pictures of a cupcake.

Because it's going to take us some time to watch you do your thing in another city and wearing another uniform.

So we’re gonna get you tonight. This is our revenge on you, K.D. We hope that you’ll feel our pain tonight.

We will move on. We don't need you!

But first we want you to know how much this hurts. How you tore our hearts.

We enjoyed the ride when you were here. It was an awesome time.

Sincerely,

Oklahoma City