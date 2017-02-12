Colder temps, rain expected across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – It’s back to reality behind a cold front that moved south across Oklahoma last night.

The record heat from yesterday is a thing of the past, as you can expect gusty north winds and colder temperatures the rest of your Sunday.

Highs today 50s and 60s, which is much more typical for this time of year.

Since this is a dry front, look for variable clouds and sunshine with gusty north winds as you head outside on this Sunday.

Not bad at all!

It’s been 26 days since we’ve had any significant moisture across Oklahoma, dating back to the big ice storm on January 15.

However, finally, some moisture showing up!

Upper low over the southwestern United States heading this way for Monday into Tuesday.

Rain chances going up!