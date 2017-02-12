Crews respond to large grass fire in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are responding to a large grass fire in southeast Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported Sunday afternoon near S.E. 134th and Midwest Blvd.

Crews said it has now spread to around S.E. 149th and Air Depot, still heading south.

Nearly 600 acres have been reportedly burned so far.

Crews said no structures have caught fire yet, however there is a housing addition in the area being threatened.

TAC 3: Crews working large grass fire near SE 149th / Air Depot. Nearly 600 acres have burned. No structures! pic.twitter.com/w5hbnUtSGv — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 12, 2017

Fire has jumped 149th St. One home may be on fire on Air Depot. pic.twitter.com/t7bjp5P75O — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 12, 2017

We're on our way down to this 600+ acre grass fire in south OKC. We can see it from I-240. @kfor pic.twitter.com/TIQjec7NJI — Lorne Fultonberg (@LorneKFOR) February 12, 2017

Evacuations are reportedly taking place on S.E. 164th.

Evacuations: If you live on SE 164th between Air Depot/Midwest, please evacuate now due to approaching grass fire. Evacuate to the south. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 12, 2017

OKCPD is assisting @OKCFD with evacuations near Air Depot/SE 164th St. Air-1 is overhead assisting Fire Command. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) February 12, 2017

TrafficAlert: SE 164th between Midwest & Air Depot is closed to thru-traffic due to the active wildfire in the area. pic.twitter.com/TOmRE3u2on — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) February 12, 2017

MEDIA: @OKCOEM is requesting a Fire Warning in SE OKC. https://t.co/Ovb0ZkL0xK — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) February 12, 2017

At 164/Air Depot the smoke is much thicker. The fire is about a half mile north of us but is coming this way. @kfor pic.twitter.com/EMFMfJrjOk — Lorne Fultonberg (@LorneKFOR) February 12, 2017

FD tells me this thing is definitely not under control. Flames are moving fast. Asking those downwind to evacuate. @kfor pic.twitter.com/lVsXapxec1 — Lorne Fultonberg (@LorneKFOR) February 12, 2017

The OK Forest Service Task Force & air assets have been dispatched to the fire in SE OKC. #okfire #okwx — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) February 12, 2017

The fire comes just a few days after Governor Mary Fallin issued a two-week burn ban for most of the state due to extreme weather conditions and high fire danger.

The ban expires February 24.

BRAND NEW Governor declared BURN BAN has just gone into effect. Near and East of Hwy 81. Entire OKC Metro KFOR-TV pic.twitter.com/ectCW1tyN5 — KFOR (@kfor) February 10, 2017

There’s no word on the cause of the fire or any injuries at this time.

