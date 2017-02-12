Crews respond to large grass fire in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are responding to a large grass fire in southeast Oklahoma City.
The fire was reported Sunday afternoon near S.E. 134th and Midwest Blvd.
Crews said it has now spread to around S.E. 149th and Air Depot, still heading south.
Nearly 600 acres have been reportedly burned so far.
Crews said no structures have caught fire yet, however there is a housing addition in the area being threatened.
Evacuations are reportedly taking place on S.E. 164th.
The fire comes just a few days after Governor Mary Fallin issued a two-week burn ban for most of the state due to extreme weather conditions and high fire danger.
The ban expires February 24.
There’s no word on the cause of the fire or any injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.