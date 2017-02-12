× Durant Dominates in Return to OKC

Kevin Durant was showered with a chorus of boo’s from Thunder fans as he entered Chesapeake Energy Arena for the first time as a Golden State Warrior. It didn’t affect him as he knocked down his first shot of the night to tie the game at two.

Durant hit a lot of shots, 12 to be exact. He led Golden State with 34 points. In three games against the Thunder, Durant has scored 113 points against OKC.

The tide really turned in the second quarter when the Warriors outscored the Thunder 43-26 giving Golden State a 73-50 halftime lead.

In the second half Russell Westbrook tried to will the Thunder back en route to scoring a game high 47 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and eight assists.

However, tempers did flare in the second half. After a Victor Oladipo three, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant could be seen yelling at each other from across the court.

Golden State went on to win 130-114 over the Thunder giving them a 3-0 edge on their series this season. OKC now sits as 31 and 24 this season.

Durant was showered with boo’s and being called cupcake all night long. KD said he’s been called worse and that he expected the boo’s to be louder.

But before Durant left he did take time out to talk with the event staff that he grew so fondly with during his time in OKC.

The Thunder take on the Warriors one last time this year, Monday, March 20th inside the Peake.