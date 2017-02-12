× Jordan Woodard’s Career at OU is Over

Oklahoma senior guard Jordan Woodard’s career at Oklahoma is over. The school announced that Woodard suffered a torn ACL in their loss to Iowa State on Saturday.

OU head coach Lon Kruger released this statement on Woodard through the school, “We are so grateful for Jordan and what he has brought to our program the past four seasons. The work ethic, determination and dedication he has displayed throughout his career have been key factors to our success and growth as a team. It is unfortunate to lose him for the conclusion of the season and his collegiate career. We will continue to support Jordan and use our resources to aid him in the recovery process.”

Woodard played in 125 game for the Sooners throughout his career. He finishes averaging 11.5 points per game, just over three assists and rebounds per contest in nearly 30 minutes a game.

The Arcadia native is the first Sooner ever to make more than 400 free throws made shooting better than 80 percent from the stripe.