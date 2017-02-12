Police searching for suspect after shooting in Stroud

STROUD, Okla. – Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Stroud.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a house in the 300 block of S. 4th St.

Police said a 25-year-old man was shot in the arm, went to a neighbor’s house and then to a local hospital.

The man was later flown to Tulsa and is expected to survive.

Police said the suspect is 28-year-old Chad Alan Hudgins.

Hudgins is considered armed and dangerous but no longer in the Stroud area.

He also reportedly has a history of arrests.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or the shooting, call the police department at 918-968-2733.