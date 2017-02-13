Chickasha schools to close for beloved high school teacher’s funeral

CHICKASHA, Okla. – One Oklahoma school district will be closed Wednesday as students and staff members mourn the loss of a beloved high school teacher.

Last week, Greg Chilton passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Chickasha Public Schools confirmed the news on Facebook saying, “It is with the deepest sorrow that we share the loss of a beloved member of TeamChickasha. Much-loved Chickasha High School teacher Greg Chilton passed away last night.”

Chilton had been with Chickasha Public Schools since 2001.

Recently, he was selected as Chickasha’s Teacher of the Year for the 2016-2017 school year.

On Monday, the district announced that Chickasha schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 15, so students, staff and administrators can attend Chilton’s funeral.

“Our students and faculty are devastated by the sudden loss of Greg Chilton,” said Superintendent David Cash. “Greg was one of a kind. He was an amazing teacher, mentor, colleague and friend who was involved in everything. He loved teaching and he loved kids. He impacted literally thousands of people in the community. We are still in shock.”