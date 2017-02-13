Cooking with Kyle: Creating Chocolate Chess Pie for Valentine’s Day
OKLAHOMA CITY – For many of us, Valentine’s Day includes the whole family – especially when the 14th falls on a school night.
This classic recipe is an easy family-pleaser. It will become one of your favorites!
Recipe:
1.5 C sugar
5 T Cocoa Powder
2 T flour
1/4 t salt
1/2 C evaporated milk
3 large eggs (room temperature)
1/3 C butter (room temperature)
1 t Vanilla extract
1 9″ pie shell – prebaked
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Sift together sugar, salt, flour and cocoa powder. Whisk in evaporated milk
Whisk in eggs, one at a time, until thoroughly blended. Add butter and vanilla; beat until smooth.
Pour into pie shell.
Bake at 325 for one hour or until set. Cool before serving. Filling will harden as it cools.