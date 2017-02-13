× Cooking with Kyle: Creating Chocolate Chess Pie for Valentine’s Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – For many of us, Valentine’s Day includes the whole family – especially when the 14th falls on a school night.

This classic recipe is an easy family-pleaser. It will become one of your favorites!

Recipe:

1.5 C sugar

5 T Cocoa Powder

2 T flour

1/4 t salt

1/2 C evaporated milk

3 large eggs (room temperature)

1/3 C butter (room temperature)

1 t Vanilla extract

1 9″ pie shell – prebaked

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Sift together sugar, salt, flour and cocoa powder. Whisk in evaporated milk

Whisk in eggs, one at a time, until thoroughly blended. Add butter and vanilla; beat until smooth.

Pour into pie shell.

Bake at 325 for one hour or until set. Cool before serving. Filling will harden as it cools.