Fantastic news! Rain is heading our way!

Rain will move into western Oklahoma by early afternoon and central Oklahoma by the evening commute.

Scattered cold rain showers will continue overnight.

Pockets of heavy rain will be possible.

Snow will fall in the panhandle but will not stick since the ground is too warm.

Highs this afternoon will reach the 40s and 50s under cloudy skies.

Lows tonight will drop to the upper 30s and 40s for most of us and below freezing in the panhandle.

Highs tomorrow will be cooler in the 40s with a few 50s to the northwest.

Rain will mainly stay along and south of I-40.

Northern Oklahoma can expect around a half of an inch of rain while southern Oklahoma could see an inch and a half!

Temperatures will climb later in the week to the 60s and 70s.

Another storm system could bring showers and thunderstorms for Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates!