“God sent me an angel,” Woman says war veteran saved her life following attack

HOLLAND, Mich, – A woman says a customer who shot her former boyfriend likely saved her life.

The victim told WOOD-TV that she had been in an on-and-off relationship with 29-year-old Tramell Jackson. However, she says Jackson would physically abuse her when she tried to leave him.

After their latest break up, the woman says Jackson would call her work repeatedly.

On Thursday, she was working at a liquor store when Jackson came in and started berating her in front of customers. Eventually, one of the customers called 911 after she began to cry.

“I started running toward the door and that’s when he grabbed me and threw me down and started pummeling my head,” she said. “I heard a customer scream, ‘Get off of her, leave her alone, stop attacking her.’ And he stopped attacking me and started attacking the customer.”

That customer, a war veteran, was carrying a concealed weapon and shot Jackson twice when he began attacking him.

Police say the customer was legally carrying the gun and acted in self defense. He has not been charged with a crime, but the gun was taken as evidence.

“God sent me an angel, because I know he would have killed me,” the victim said, as she is still recovering from injuries she sustained during the attack.

Jackson is expected to survive.