Grass fire burns nearly 900 acres; cause unknown

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Fire crews spent Sunday night and parts of Monday morning putting out hot spots from a large grass fire that sparked early Sunday in southeast Oklahoma City.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire started around noon on Sunday near S.E. 134th and Midwest Boulevard.

The flames spread to the area near 164th and Air Depot.

It took crews hours to contain the fire, which burned nearly 900 acres.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Fire crews are still working to determine how the fire started.