House bill would set up integrated domestic violence court

OKLAHOMA CITY - House Bill 1121 would set up an integrated domestic violence court so victims could have all legal matters handled in one place at one time.

"One family, one judge. This judge, one judge is basically identified, and they will take care of the victim from the beginning to the end and deal with all of the components of the case," said Candida Manion, executive director of the Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.

Manion said a specialized domestic violence court is all about simplifying things for the victim.

"We need them to be in a space where they can get all of the services under one roof and not have to go to several places to be able to do that," Manion said.

"By allowing them to maybe go to court fewer times and see one judge who understands all the extenuating circumstances in their case, I think we can alleviate some of the pain that goes with that process," said Rep. Ryan Martinez, the author of HB 1121.

Under the bill, one judge would take care of both criminal and civil matters, domestic violence charges, protective orders, actions for divorce, separate maintenance, guardianship, adoption or anything involving custody or visitation.

"Some of them are going to court four and five times, talking to four or five different judges, whether it be a custody issue, a divorce issue, an issue with a protective order, so it draws this process out for a really long time," Martinez said.

Proponents of the measure said counties should be able to do this without additional funds.

"They're all cases the judge would have to be hearing regardless of funds. We're just asking that they consolidate them and have them on one day. So, there's absolutely no money, no funds associated with starting this process up," said Rep. Scott Biggs, who spearheaded the bill.

Manion said it would mean the world to her clients who are already dealing with extreme stress.

"Some of them would like to just walk away," Manion said.

HB 1121 passed unanimously out a House committee and is set to be heard by the full House floor on Tuesday.

The bill would not require counties to set up the separate court system, merely set up the framework if they choose to do.

We're told a handful of states already have this, mostly counties in New York.

Tulsa County is the only county in Oklahoma currently doing this.

They received a federal grant to start the process two years ago.