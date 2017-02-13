Judge to decide if 4 social workers should be tried for boy’s death

LOS ANGELES – A judge will soon decide whether four social workers can stand trial for the death of a boy who they were supposed to be protecting.

In 2013, officials say 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez died after he was allegedly beaten and tortured by his mother and her boyfriend, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said.

Investigators say the boy died after being doused in pepper spray, forced to eat cat feces and his own vomit and was locked in a cabinet with a sock stuffed in his mouth.

KTLA reports that Gabriel’s injuries included a fractured skull, broken ribs and burns over his body. Court records indicated that BB pellets were found embedded in his lung and groin.

Gabriel’s mother, Pearl Fernandez, and her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, were charged with capital murder and a special circumstance of torture.

However, officials also charged four social workers with one felony count of child abuse and one felony count of falsifying public records.

Investigators allege that Stefanie Rodriguez, Patricia Clement, Kevin Bom and Gregory Merritt had a "legal duty" to protect Gabriel once officials entrusted them to investigate alleged abuse in the home.

A release obtained by KTLA alleges that Rodriguez and Clement falsified reports of Gabriel's injuries and the escalating abuse. Officials say Bom and Merritt signed off on those reports.

"By minimizing the significance of the physical, mental and emotional injuries that Gabriel suffered, these social workers allowed a vulnerable boy to remain at home and continue to be abused," District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in the release.

Now, a judge will decide if there is enough evidence to send the case against the caseworkers to trial.

If convicted, each could face up to 10 years in prison.