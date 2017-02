Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - After the return of Kevin Durant to Oklahoma City on Saturday - and the reaction from Thunder fans - Mama Durant has a message.

K.D.'s mom, Wanda, took to Twitter on Monday to share a selfie sporting a cupcake T-shirt.

The tweet read:

"After this tough and crazy weekend, I realized how much I love a GREAT cupcake! #LoveConquersHate"

After this tough & crazy weekend, I realized how much I love a GREAT!!! Cupcake. #LoveConquersHate pic.twitter.com/DXfGGpvF67 — Wanda Durant (@MamaDurant) February 13, 2017

She was also spotted in the T-shirt while shopping at Penn Square Mall.